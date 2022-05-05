Cairo: An Iraqi man has triggered outrage after he appeared in a video purportedly showing him taking aim at a cigarette kept in his transfixed son’s mouth to show off his marksmanship.
The man is seen in the footage demanding his son to keep motionless while holding the cigarette before he shoots at it from a Kalashnikov and hits its top from close range.
“A sniper in Iraq puts a child’s life on the line. He risks the life of a child to prove his worth,” the non-governmental group, Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights tweeted without details.
The incident happened in Muthanna governorate in southern Iraq and involved a father and his son, according to Iraqi Alsumaria TV.
The act provoked anger and calls for bringing the shooter to justice.
The incident was the second of its kind to be reported in Iraq in a few days.
Earlier week, a man appeared in another video shooting at a target allegedly in his little girl’s mouth.
There was no official comment on either incident.