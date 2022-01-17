Dubai: “Divorce me…. But don’t kill me.” These are the last words said by a 22-year-old Egyptian woman who was beheaded by her husband.

According to media reports, the 35-year-old addict killed his wife using a kitchen knife following family disputes over his constant consumption of drugs.

After committing the gruesome act, he tried to commit suicide by jumping off the balcony. But he failed and was immediately taken to hospital.

According to the victim’s neighbours, the couple were always having fights over the husband’s addiction, specifically to the 'shabu' drug. The man used to spend all his money on shabu, ignoring the demands of his wife and daughter.

The victim is said to have urged her husband to stop his drug addiction and seek treatment, but instead he was constantly assaulting and beating her and her screams could be heard by neighbour, who often intervened.

On the day of the crime, the wife was heard screaming again and her neighbours immediately called her family to intervene to save their daughter’s life. As soon as the victim’s family arrived, her mother was heard screaming and saying, “My daughter has been slaughtered.”

She said as soon as she got to the apartment, she saw her daughter being beheaded while screaming at her husband “Divorce me, but don’t kill me”. Before the stunned mother could act, her daughter was killed.

A while later, neighbours and passersby were shocked to see the man standing on the balcony and sreaming: “I have slaughtered my wife.” He then threw himself off the second floor apartment, sustaining serious fractures.