Cairo: An Egyptian man had fatally bludgeoned his wife to death during a household dispute, local media said, the latest in a series of domestic violence incidents reported in the country.
During the unspecified dispute, the man, a driver of a motorised rickshaw, locally known as the tok-tok, wielded a bludgeon and hit the wife on the head, according to media reports.
The 37-year-old woman suffered critical injuries in different parts of the body and brain hemorrhage. She was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital in the Delta governorate of Gharbia.
The husband was arrested and taken into custody pending interrogation.
Egyptian media has recently reported several gristly family crimes.
Last week, a man in his 30s went on a murderous spree in the southern province of Sohag, killing his parents and two children of his sister while they were asleep.
His 25-year-old sister was seriously injured in his cleaver attack. Neighbours claimed he is a drug addict and psychologically unstable.