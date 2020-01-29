Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday accused his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan of failing “to keep his word”, given with other world leaders, to end foreign meddling in Libya.

“We have seen in recent days Turkish ships accompanying Syrian mercenaries arriving on Libyan soil,” Macron said at a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, adding this was “a clear violation of what President Erdogan pledged at the Berlin conference” where world leaders vowed to keep out of the Libyan conflict. “It is a failure to keep his word.”

Meanwhile, tankers have begun to leave Libyan ports without cargoes after waiting for days for the end of a blockade of the country’s export terminals by forces loyal to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar.