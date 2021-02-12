Cairo: There is no progress in forming a new government of technocrats in Lebanon, premier-designate Saad Al Hariri said Friday.
International donors have made support for Lebanon, in the grip of an acute economic crisis, hinge on the formation of a new government capable of introducing badly needed reforms.
“My stance will not change on forming a government of 18 ministers, who must be all technocrats,” Hariri added following a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.
In October, Al Hariri was designated for forming a new government that has been since in the throes of birth due to political rivalries.
Hariri earlier this week visited France where he met President Emmanuel Macron, who is leading international efforts to help ease Lebanon’s hardships.
“During my visit to France, I felt enthusiasm for forming the Lebanese government,” Al Hariri said. “The problem lies in forming a government of technocrats who are not linked to political parties. Without it, no reform mission can be carried out,” he added.
In turmoil
“Whoever believes that including political members in this government, will make the international community open to us or give us what we want, is wrong,” he said.
Lebanon has been in turmoil since last August when a deadly explosion hit the Beirut port and destroyed large parts of the city.
Macron visited Lebanon twice after the August blast.
Lebanon is suffering from its worst economic problem in decades, taking a toll on its health sector amid an outbreak of COVID-19.