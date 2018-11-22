“Lebanon today is experiencing a government formation crisis ... Lebanon no longer has the luxury of wasting time,” Aoun said in a televised speech on the eve of the country’s 75th independence day since the French mandate ended in 1943. Lebanon marks its independence day of November 22 each year, which was declared in 1943. In 1946, France - which had received a UN “mandate” to govern Lebanon after the Second World War – ended its military presence in the country.