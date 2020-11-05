Dubai: A Jordanian woman and her son were killed while her daughter was seriously wounded in a shooting on Wednesday in Las Vegas, local and American media reported. The family's maid was also shot dead.
Dhaif Allah Al Fayez, Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said the Jordanian embassy in Washington is following the shooting incident of the Hawatmeh family in the US State of Nevada.
According to American media, the shooting led to the murder of the mother, and her 12-year-old son, who was killed after the suspect took him hostage and had a standoff with police. The 16-year-old daughter was seriously injured and transferred to the hospital. The family was well known in Salt Lake City.
“Preliminary investigations show that the culprit, who lives in a nearby apartment in the same building where the Hawatmeh family, was a drug addict. And repeated complaints were filed against him by the building residents,” Al Fayez said.
He added the offender, who mistakenly believed that a complaint was filed by the family, went to their apartment and shot the woman, her maid and daughter.
Al Fayez said the Jordanian embassy is in contact with local authorities and Hawatmeh family members and relatives to provide all the needed assistance.