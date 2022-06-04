Dubai: A Jordanian man has been sentenced to 15 years in jail after being found guilty of raping his 13-year-old cousin more than 50 times, local media reported.
The Court of Cassation said that the accused, who was convicted in December 2021, would commit the crime when the victim’s mother would leave her and her sister in the accused’s home so that he and his wife would watch over them.
According to the court, since the beginning of 2021, the accused committed statutory rape 59 times, all with the victim’s consent, and when her mother learned of what happened, she filed a case.
The court sentenced the accused to 15 years of hard labour. The victim had denied that the wife had helped the husband commit the crime and that the wife knew what was going on. Accordingly, the accused’s wife was acquitted of the felony of rape and indecent assault.