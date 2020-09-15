Dubai: A Jordanian student set himself on fire at a private university campus in Jordan, local media reported yesterday.
According to witnesses, the reason behind the incident was due to the university management’s refusal to meet the student in order to postpone payment deadlines.
Security services and civil defense personnel rushed to the scene and transferred the young man to the hospital.
The Ministry of Higher Education said they are following up on the case at Al Isra University and requested details about the incident from the president of the university.
“The incident is a dangerous indicator that we must look into the motives behind it and work to prevent the recurrence of similar events in the future”, the ministry said.
The student was immediately transported to Al Bashir Hospital and then to the Farah Burns Department in Al-Hussein Medical City,