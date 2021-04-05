Image Credit: Courtesy Petra news agency

Dubai: Prince Hamza bin Al Hussein has affirmed his loyalty to King Abdullah II of Jordan and commitment to Jordan’s constitution and its national interests, the Royal Hashemite Court said on Monday.

In a letter of loyalty he signed, Prince Hamza stressed his commitment to the Hashemite family’s approach and underlined the need to stand by King Abdullah’s in his efforts to protect Jordan and its national interests.

He vowed to remain loyal to the King and committed to Jordan’s constitution, the court said in a statement.

The letter of loyalty by Prince Hamza came after King Abdullah had tasked his uncle, Prince Al Hassan bin Talal, to handle the issue with the Prince, following Saturday’s arrests and the involvement of Prince Hamza in actions and activities that may target the country’s security and stability.

“Prince Hamza signed the letter in the presence of Prince Al Hassan, Prince Hashem bin Al Hussein and other members of the royal family. “In light of the developments over the past two days, I put myself at the King’s service, and will remain committed to the Kingdom’s constitution. We all stand by the King to achieve the best for the Jordanian people,” Prince Hamza in the letter.

Prince Hamza insisted the need to always put Jordan’s interests over any other consideration.

Following the arrest of several high-profile figures, the Jordanian government held a press conference on Sunday, in which Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said the issue with Prince Hamza would be settled within the royal family.

During the conference, Safadi also said Prince Hamza had been under investigation for some time over his activities that undermine the country’s security and stability.

On Saturday, the Jordanian Army said it had issued a warning to the prince, asking Prince Hamza to halt his activities and actions. However, Prince Hamza, later said he was under house arrest.

“The investigations had monitored interferences and communications with foreign parties over the right timing to destabilise Jordan,” Safadi said.

These included a foreign intelligence agency contacting Prince Hamza’s wife to organise a plane for the couple to leave Jordan, he said.