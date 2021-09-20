Dubai: Jordan’s Grand Criminal Court sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for raping his 11-year-old daughter, local media said.
The court issued its ruling in a public session after it was proved that father has sexually assaulted his daughter. The man, convicted of raping his daughter, can challenge the ruling, which was issued in accordance with Penal Code articles 299, 300 and 101.
According to court papers, the incident took place on May 21, 2021, when the convicted father took his wife and children in his car and then dropped them home, except his daughter.
He then took her to an empty area where he raped her in the back seat and told here to keep it secret, but she told her mother who filed a complaint.
In her complaint, the mother claimed that her husband took their daughter to an empty area and raped her there. After returning home, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, who filed a complaint and pursued the matter with police and courts.
The convict was found to have a record of sexual molestation.