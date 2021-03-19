Dubai: A father has stabbed his 20-year-old daughter with a sharp object in Jordan following family disputes, local media reported.
According to the Public Security Directorate (PSD), the young woman was transferred to a hospital and her health condition is said to be stable.
PSD said that the father was arrested and the case was referred to the Family Protection Department. The crime took place took place yesterday in Sweileh.
Critical condition
Also last week, a young man in his twenties stabbed his uncle with a sharp object, beat his younger brother and then stabbed himself following family disputes in Ajloun.
The young man and his uncle were transferred to Al Iman Hospital, according to the Public Security Directorate.
One of them is said to be in critical condition while the other is in moderate condition.