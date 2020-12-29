Cairo: Jordan is set to take delivery of 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, the kingdom’s health Minister Nazir Obeidat has said.
“One million doses will arrive in Jordan from Pfizer, but in batches,” he told Roya TV.
The first batch of the vaccine will arrive in the kingdom next month or in early February, he added.
The vaccination will be provided for free for Jordanians and foreign residents.
Last week, Jordan opened registration for receiving the vaccine against COVID-19. However, priority will be given to health care workers, sufferers of chronic diseases and people aged above 60s.
Around 40,000 people have registered so far to receive vaccination, according to Obeidat.
He ruled out return to normal life in one go.
“Easing restrictions against coronavirus, when taken, will be gradual and studied,” the official said.
On Sunday, Jordan confirmed two cases of a new strain of the coronavirus in a man and his wife coming from Britain.
Jordan, a country of around 10.7 million, so far has registered a tally of 289,748 virus cases and 3,778 related fatalities.