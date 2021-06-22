Dubai: A young Jordanian boy sustained serious injuries after being stabbed several times with sharp objects by a harasser in Irbid while trying to defend his 14-year-old sister, local media reported.
The boy’s father said that a person tried to harass his daughter while she was near their house, but when her brother came to defend her, he was beaten and stabbed with sharp objects.
The Public Security Directorate (PSD) said the boy was stabbed in the face and head.
The father said that his son was taken to Princess Basma Governmental Hospital to receive treatment. His condition is said to be stable now.
The victim’s father called on the security services to quickly arrest the perpetrator and impose the maximum penalties against him. The PSD said a search is underway to arrest the aggressor, who fled.