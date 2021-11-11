Dubai: Two young brothers have been stabbed to death by their neighbour in Irbid, north of Amman, local media reported.
Hundreds of Jordanians on Wednesday participated in their funeral.
A spokesperson for the Directorate of Public Security said the Irbid Police Directorate received a report on Monday about the stabbing of the siblings, Tamer and Rami Al Hamouri, and their father in the centre of Irbid. The brothers died instantly, while their father was taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.
The perpetrator, who fled the scene, was later arrested by police. He was referred to public prosecution for legal action. The suspect remains in police custody pending further investigation and trial.