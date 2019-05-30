Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks to the press following a vote on a bill to dissolve the Knesset (Israeli parliament) on May 29, 2019, at the Knesset in Occupied Jerusalem. Image Credit: AFP

Occupied Jerusalem: Israeli lawmakers voted to dissolve parliament early on Thursday, paving the way for a new election after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government before a midnight deadline.

The ballot is widely expected to take place in September, the second this year. It represented unprecedented upheaval, commentators said, even in a country used to political infighting, and dealt a blow to Netanyahu, who had claimed victory in the last vote, held on April 9.

Parliament’s 74-to-45 vote took place just minutes after a midnight deadline for Netanyahu to form a coalition.

He is set to become Israel’s longest-serving prime minister in the summer.

The turmoil arose from a feud between Netanyahu’s presumed allies — ex-defence minister Avigdor Lieberman, a far-right secularist, and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties — over military conscription.

The religious parties do not want young ultra-Orthodox seminary students to be forced to serve in the military. But Lieberman and many other Israelis want them to share the burden of mandatory military duty.

Yet a new election represents less of a setback for Netanyahu than the alternative — in which Israel’s president, Reuven Rivlin, could have asked another politician to try and form a ruling coalition.