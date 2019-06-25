Residents currently receive around 12 hours of power a day

Occupied Jerusalem: Israel blocked fuel deliveries to the Gaza Strip Tuesday, citing new incendiary balloons from the Palestinian enclave.

Fuel transfers were halted at the Karem Shalom goods crossing on Tuesday morning and would remain blocked “until further notice,” the regime said in a statement.

Fuel deliveries, which are coordinated with the United Nations, were agreed in late 2018 as part of a truce agreement between the Israeli regime and Hamas.

They have improved electricity supply in the strip, where residents currently receive around 12 hours of power a day, according to the UN.

Before the deal, the daily power supply was regularly as low as six hours.