The Israeli military said its forces opened fire Thursday in the area where UN peacekeepers have their headquarters in south Lebanon, insisting that Hezbollah fighters were operating nearby.

"This morning, IDF (Israeli military) troops operated in the area of Naqura, next to a UNIFIL base," the military said, referring to the UN peacekeepers' headquarters.

"Accordingly, the IDF instructed the UN forces in the area to remain in protected spaces, following which the forces opened fire in the area."

The military said Hezbollah "operates from within and near civilian areas in southern Lebanon, including areas near UNIFIL posts".

UNIFIL, which has about 10,000 peacekeepers stationed in south Lebanon, has called for a ceasefire since an escalation between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on September 23, after a year of cross-border fire.