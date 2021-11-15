Dubai: An Iraqi man who is serving a 15-year-jail term was reportedly raped many times by four prisoners inside the Taji Central Prison, north of Baghdad, local media reported.
According to the victim’s brother, four prisoners took turns raping his brother, which has led to the man contemplating suicide to end his suffering.
Iraqi Minister of Justice, Salar Abdul Sattar Mohammed, said on Sunday his ministry is investigating the case and the victim has been examined by a medical committee and his complaint has been referred to the investigation court.
The case came to light when the victim’s brother sent a message to Al Taghier TV, asking authorities to intervene to save his brother’s life after he was raped by other prisoners.