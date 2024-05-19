Dubai: Search teams have located the crash site of a helicopter that downed while carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in northern Iran on Sunday, state news agency IRNA reported early Monday.

"The helicopter has been found. Now, we are moving toward the helicopter," said Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand, adding "the situation is not good."

Rescue vehicles are seen following a crash of a helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi. Image Credit: Reuters

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urged people to pray for Raisi's health and said there "won't be any disruption to the country's affairs" as a result of the incident, according to a statement shown on state TV.

UAE ready to support search and rescue operations

The UAE said it is following with concern the news reports about the incident involving a plane carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation.

The UAE affirmed its supporting stand by Iran and its willingness to support efforts in finding the President's helicopter, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Saudi, Qatar offer help in helicopter search

Saudi Arabia on Sunday voiced "great concern" after Iranian state media reported that a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi had gone missing, and offered to help with the response.

"We affirm that the Kingdom stands by the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran in these difficult circumstances and its readiness to provide any assistance that the Iranian agencies need," the foreign ministry of the Gulf kingdom, a longtime rival of Iran, said in a statement.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Qatar expressed its "deep concern" over the helicopter carrying Iran's president and foreign minister and offered "to provide all forms of support in the search".

The Gulf state's foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari gave "Qatar's wishes for the safety of the president, the foreign minister, and their companions", the statement added.

Erdogan offers Iran 'all necessary support'

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said he was "profoundly saddened" at news of the helicopter accident involving Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, and offered "all necessary support" to the search.

"We are following the incident closely, are in contact and in coordination with the Iranian authorities and we are ready to provide all necessary support," Erdogan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A Turkish foreign ministry spokesman told AFP that Iran had requested technical support for its search.

"We are in the process of discussing the aid that could be sent over the fastest," he added.

EU activates mapping service

The European Union on Sunday said it had activated its "rapid response mapping service" to help Iran search for a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi that went missing on a fog-shrouded mountainside.

"Upon Iranian request for assistance we are activating the EU's CopernicusEMS rapid response mapping service in view of the helicopter accident reportedly carrying the President of Iran and its foreign minister" Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on X.

Aliyev says his prayers are with Raisi

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said he was profoundly troubled by the news.

"Today, after bidding a friendly farewell to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, we were profoundly troubled by the news of a helicopter carrying the top delegation crash-landing in Iran," Aliyev said.

"Our prayers to Allah Almighty are with President Ebrahim Raisi and the accompanying delegation. As a neighbor, friend, and brotherly country, the Republic of Azerbaijan stands ready to offer any assistance needed."

Three rescue workers missing: Red Crescent

Meanwhile, a Red Crescent spokesperson said three rescue workers searching for the crashed helicopter have gone missing. The search teams are close to the where the helicopter may have crashed, the spokesperson added.

They said that the search operation will slow down as as the weather is expected to get "severely cold" soon, with more rain on the way.

What happens if an Iranian president dies in office? According to article 131 of the Islamic Republic’s constitution, if a president dies in office the first vice president takes over, with the confirmation of the supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state.

A council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must arrange a election for a new president within a maximum period of 50 days.

Raisi was elected president in 2021 and, under the current timetable, presidential elections are due to take place in 2025.

State TV stopped all its regular programming to show prayers being held for Raisi across the country and, in a corner of the screen, live coverage of rescue teams searching the mountainous area on foot in heavy fog.

The accident happened in the mountainous forest area of Dizmar near the town of Varzaghan, according to the official IRNA news agency.

An ambulance at the crash site. Image Credit: AFP

Raisi, 63, was visiting the province Sunday where he inaugurated a dam project together with his Azeri counterpart, Ilham Aliev, on the border between the two countries.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev visit the Qiz Qalasi dam on the Azerbaijan-Iran border, May 19, 2024. Image Credit: Reuters

His convoy included three helicopters, and the other two had "reached their destination safely," according to Tasnim news agency.

The reformist Shargh daily reported that “the helicopter carrying the president crashed” while two other helicopters landed safely.

Iraq offers help

Iraq on Sunday offered neighbouring Iran help in search and rescue efforts.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al Sudani “instructed the interior ministry, the Iraqi Red Crescent and other relevant authorities to offer the Islamic Republic of Iran the available resources to aid in the search for the Iranian president’s aircraft,” government spokesman Bassem Al Awadi said in a statement.

Difficult weather conditions

Finding the president's helicopter "could take time" due to difficult weather conditions, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said on TV, adding several rescue teams were trying to locate the site of the incident.

There was no immediate elaboration on what happened to the helicopter. Semiofficial news agencies offered varying explanations for what was happening.

Rescuers heading towards the site of the “accident” involving a helicopter in the convoy of Iran’s President in the Jofa region of the western province of East Azerbaijan. Image Credit: AFP

Raisi was travelling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. State TV described the area of the incident happening as being near Jolfa, a city on the border with with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600km northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Raisi had been in Azerbaijan early Sunday to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. The dam is the third one that the two nations built on the Aras River.

Iran flies a variety of helicopters in the country, but international sanctions make it difficult to obtain parts for them. Its military air fleet also largely dates back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Raisi is a hardliner who formerly led the country’s judiciary.

In Iran’s dual political system, split between the clerical establishment and the government, it is the supreme leader rather than the president who has the final say on all major policies.

But many have seen Raisi as a strong contender to succeed his 85-year-old mentor, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has strongly endorsed Raisi’s main policies.

Raisi’s victory in a closely managed election in 2021 brought all branches of power under the control of hardliners, after eight years when the presidency had been held by pragmatist Hassan Rouhani, who negotiated a nuclear deal with Washington.

However, Raisi’s standing may have been dented by widespread protests against clerical rule and a failure to turn around Iran’s economy, hamstrung by Western sanctions.

Raisi had been at the Azerbaijani border to inaugurate the Qiz-Qalaisi Dam, a joint project.

Years of crisis and conflict

Raisi took the reins of a country in the grip of a deep social crisis and an economy strained by US sanctions against Tehran over its contested nuclear programme.

Iran saw a wave of mass protests triggered by the death in custody of Iranian-Kurd Mahsa Amini in September 2022.

In March 2023, regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia signed a surprise deal that restored diplomatic relations.

The war in Gaza that began on October 7 sent regional tensions soaring again and a series of tit-for-tat escalations led to Tehran launching hundreds of missiles and rockets directly at Israel from Iran in April 2024.

Raisi, born in 1960 in northeast Iran’s holy city of Mashhad, rose early to high office. Aged just 20, in the wake of the 1979 Islamic revolution that toppled the US-backed monarchy, he was named prosecutor-general of Karaj next to Tehran.