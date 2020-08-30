Beirut: Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah on Sunday said that his Shiite movement is ‘open’ to a French proposal for a new political pact for Lebanon as long as there is national consensus.
“On his latest visit to Lebanon, we heard a call from the French president for a new political pact in Lebanon... today we are open to a constructive discussion in this regard,” Nasrallah said in a speech.
“But we have one condition: this discussion should be carried out ... with the will and consent of the various Lebanese factions,” he added.