Palestinian emergency personnel try to put out the fire on a car belonging to Hamas member Hamad Al Khodori, in Gaza City on May 5, 2019, after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike. Image Credit: AFP

Gaza - A Palestinian commander was killed in an Israeli regime strike in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Gazan officials said. The Gazan health ministry identified the man killed as Hamad Al Khodori, 34. Hamas’s armed wing claimed him as one of its commanders.

The occupation regime military indicated he was killed in a targeted strike. It alleged in a statement that Al Khodori “transferred large sums of money to Hamas’s military wing, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad ... through his money exchange company and with the help of money exchangers abroad”.