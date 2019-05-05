Gaza - A Palestinian commander was killed in an Israeli regime strike in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Gazan officials said. The Gazan health ministry identified the man killed as Hamad Al Khodori, 34. Hamas’s armed wing claimed him as one of its commanders.
The occupation regime military indicated he was killed in a targeted strike. It alleged in a statement that Al Khodori “transferred large sums of money to Hamas’s military wing, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad ... through his money exchange company and with the help of money exchangers abroad”.
The occupation regime had designated his company, Hamad Co. for Exchange/Al Wefaq Co. for Exchange, a “terrorist organisation” a year ago, it said.