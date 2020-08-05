The blast have been caused by a fire igniting 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate

At the scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it is following with great concern the consequences of Beirut's port explosion, according to the state news agency. The statement also affirmed the kingdom's full support and solidarity with the Lebanese people.

The blast, which appeared to have been caused by a fire igniting 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unsecured in a warehouse, was felt as far away as Cyprus, some 150 miles (240 kilometres) to the northwest.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries paid tribute to victims of the two powerful blasts that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, pledging they will be sending medical assistance to Lebanon.

Kuwait issued an Emiri decree to send medical assistance to Lebanon.

Fully equipped field hospitals from Qatar to assist victims of the Beirut port blast will arrive in Lebanon on Wednesday, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

It said two field hospitals, each designed for 500 beds, will be sent to Lebanon by Qatar.

Another hospital will be sent by the Iraqi authorities. Baghdad also pledged to send fuel to Lebanon.

Meanwhile, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash tweeted that “our hearts are with Beirut and its people.”

He posted the tribute alongside an image of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, illuminated in the colors of the Lebanese flag.

“Our prayers during these difficult hours are that God... protects brotherly Lebanon and the Lebanese to reduce their affliction and heal their wounds,” he wrote.

Gulf countries maintain close ties with Beirut and have long provided financial aid and diplomatic assistance to mediate Lebanon’s political and sectarian divisions.

Bahrain’s foreign ministry urged its nationals in Lebanon to contact the ministry’s operations center or Manama’s representative in Beirut, while Kuwait ordered its citizens to take extreme caution and stay indoors.