Dubai: A Gazan man has reportedly killed his 13-year-old daughter by beating her to death in Rafah city in the Gaza Strip, local media reported.
Hanan Al Bouji, of Grade 7, was reported absent for two days from school. Al Bouji’s unusual absence promoted her classmates to visit her home to ask about her. They were shocked when they knew that her father had severely beaten her, leading to her death.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had knocked his daughter cruelly, leaving her in a pool of blood.
The father has been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution.
The horrific crime triggered outrage in Gaza, with calls by many social media users demanding severe punishment against the father.