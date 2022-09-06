Cairo: An Iraqi TikTok celebrity had committed suicide by jumping from a high building in Erbil in north Iraq, media reports said.
The 33-year-old online influencer, Marwa Al Qaisi, had killed herself for no clear reason after jumping to death from an 11th floor on Monday, according to the reports that cited security sources.
Her sister appeared in a video hysterically mourning Marwa and calling on followers to leave her alone. There was no official comment on the reports.
Born in 1989, Marwa had also gained fame after having walked in acting and dancing.
She had estimated followers of around 4 million on social media.