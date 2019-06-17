Mohammad Mursi Image Credit: AFP

Cairo - Egypt’s deposed former president Mohammad Mursi died in a Cairo courtroom yesterday where he was being tried for espionage, state TV reported. He was 67.

During the court session, he fell unconscious and died shortly later. His body was taken to hospital, the report said without giving details. The chief judge allowed Mursi to speak in response to his request, legal sources said. During his statement, Mursi looked angry and tired before losing consciousness inside the cage.

Egypt’s public prosecutor says medical report shows no apparent recent injuries on Mursi’s body.

Mursi was being retried along with 23 members of his now-banned Muslim Brotherhood group in a case related to spying for Hamas during the chaos that followed a 2011 uprising against his predecessor Hosni Mubarak.