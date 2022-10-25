Dubai: An Egyptian university professor has been arrested for beating up her son and torturing him using fire to force him to beg, Al Arabiya reported.
The 10-year-old child was found with scars of torture all over his body. It was later discovered that his mother, a teaching assistant at a university, had inflicted these injuries in order to coerce her son into begging on the streets of Dakahlia Governorate after he had initially refused to do so.
The boy told the police that his mother beat him up severely, tormented him with fire, forced him to wear torn clothes, forced him to beg on the streets far away from their home, and took the money he earned.
Security services launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident in order to decide whether to place the child in a home or to leave him with one of his relatives to take care of him.