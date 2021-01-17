Dubai: Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi will fly to Jordan tomorrow on an official visit at an invitation from King Abdullah II, Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported on Sunday.
The two leaders will discuss the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, and a number of regional and international issues with a focus on the latest developments in the Arab region.
The discussions will highlight the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation on issues of mutual concern, as well as the need to bolster Egypt-Jordan cooperation across all sectors.