Dubai: An Egyptian man jumped to his death from the fourth floor of a building he was in to meet his lover, local media reported.
Unexpectedly, the woman's husband returned home early - while her secret boyfriend was visiting her.
The man tried to hide and run away. He sustained serious injuries after jumping from the fourth floor and died.
Egyptian police sent patrols to investigate the matter.
The woman was arrested and admitted to having an affair with the victim. She will be referred to public prosecution for further legal action.