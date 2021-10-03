Dubai: A 59-year-old Egyptian Math teacher has been suspended from work for showing a video clip of the Brazilian belly dancer “Lordiana” in a classroom, local media reported.
According to the Ministry of Education, the teacher will be suspended for two months for showing the clip on the smart board to a group of students.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the teacher together with students watching the video. The video has sparked outrage among parents and social media users, prompting the ministry of education to intervene.
On being questioned, the teacher said he was sent to a class as substitute teacher but as soon as he entered, he saw two students watching a dancing clip on the smart board.
He said that he was unfamiliar with the way the smart board works due to his old age, and that he asked the students to turn it off. But they refused. Later on, he was surprised to see the video being circulated on social media, adding that the entire incident may be a plot against him.