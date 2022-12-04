Dubai: A young Egyptian bride, with the help of her lover, has killed her 19-year-old husband-to-be a few days before their planned wedding after he caught her cheating on him in his flat, local media reported.
Reports said that the man was strangled to death by his fiancée before their wedding scheduled for Friday in Gharbia governorate in the northern part of Egypt.
According to a relative of the victim, when the man went to his flat he was shocked to find his fiancee with another man, who turned out to be her lover.
Fearing a scandal, she, with her lover’s help, strangled him to death.
After making sure he was dead, the killer called his mother to say that she had to take him to a hospital after he fainted.
However, following a medical examination, the doctors, who found traces of suffocation, alerted the police.
During interrogation, the woman, who gave contradictory statements, eventually admitted to killing her fiancé out of fear of a scandal.