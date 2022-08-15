Dubai: An Egyptian woman died after a gynecologist left a cotton wad inside her abdomen during a Caesarean operation at a private medical centre in Dakahliya Governorate, local media reported.
The 43-year-old pregnant woman was admitted to the centre where the obstetric and gynecologist on duty performed the Caesarean section on her on the same night. The woman was brought back home after being discharged from the medical centre.
The woman then suffered severe stomach pain after the surgery and was taken to a government hospital where doctors discovered the cotton wad in her abdomen. She died after she had developed complications including sever infection, blood poisoning (sepsis) that led to weakening her immune system, all leading to her death.
Initially, the doctors at the hospital said that the woman died due to severe sepsis (a condition caused by the presence of foreign parties in the body). The victim’s family has filed a complaint against the doctor accusing him of malpractice and medical negligence leading to her death.