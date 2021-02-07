Abu Dhabi: Eleven Egyptians, including two newlyweds, were killed on Saturday, in a terrible traffic accident on Al Kuraimat Road in Minya Governorate, Upper Egypt, local media reported.
Security and judicial sources stated that a private car carrying the newlyweds “Alaa” and “Shurooq”, whose wedding was scheduled to take place Sunday, collided with another microbus, whose driving wheel was broken in the hands of its driver on Al Kuraimat Road.
Lucky escape
The sources added that the accident claimed the lives of the newlyweds and nine of the microbus passengers, while three people, including two children, miraculously escaped, according to Egyptian newspapers.
The sources indicated that the security services received a notification from passers-by, stating that there had been a collision between two cars, so the emergency police moved to the scene, summoned ambulance units, and transported the dead and injured to the hospital.