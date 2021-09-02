Cairo: Egyptian police had arrested a woman accused of fatally stabbing her toddler allegedly for crying a lot, local media reported.
The two-year-old girl was transferred to a hospital where she passed away after her mother had purportedly stabbed her to stop her crying in their house in the populous area of Boulaq Al Dakrur in Giza, south of Cairo, reports said.
After arrest, the woman, a housewife, initially denied she had killed the child, claiming the girl had sustained serious injuries after falling down the stairs.
However, police investigations showed the woman was behind the murder.
The suspect later admitted to having killed the child because of her constant crying, according to media reports.
The mother faces charges of premeditated murder.
Egyptian media has recently reported several gristly family crimes.
In July, a woman, having an extramarital affair, allegedly poisoned her husband and their three children in south Egypt.
The three children, aged six to nine years, died after drinking poisoned juice while their 32-year-old father was taken to hospital in a bad condition in Egypt’s southern governorate of Qena.