Dubai: A 17-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Egypt after fleeing from a quagmire of problems at her parents’ house, local media reported.
Soon after committing the crime, the 27-year-old husband, who is the cousin of the victim, is said to have stripped naked and paraded through the streets of Helwan city.
According to one of the couple’s relatives, the culprit suffers from psychological disorders, and before the crime, he was fighting with a neighbour, which prompted him to go back to the kitchen to get a knife to kill that neighbour. His wife tried to stop him, but he stabbed her 6 times in the back and abdomen, ending her life instantly.
The relative said the three-month-pregnant woman had dropped out of school and got married to escape from the swamp of endless problems at her parent’s house, adding “her family sold her to a psychopath to get rich”.
Neighbours of the victims have reported the crime to Helwan police who rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect in the possession of the knife used to kill his wife.