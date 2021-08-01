Cairo: An Egyptian man died while he was attempting to save his teenaged daughter from drowning in the River Nile near Cairo, local media reported Sunday.
The 14-year-old daughter wanted to have a splash around in the river to beat the summer heat off the town of Ayat in Giza, south of Cairo, but she lost balance and cried for help from her father who was sitting on the river’s bank.
Without a skill in swimming, the 40-year-old father plunged into the river. Both drowned on Saturday.
Rescuers Sunday retrieved the father’s body and expanded the scale of search, supported by local fishermen, for the daughter’s body, according to media.
Inhabitants of Egyptian areas overlooking the Nile have the habit of going on boat rides or swimming in the river to cool themselves during the scorching summer.