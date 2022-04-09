Dubai: An Egyptian lawyer has been arrested for reportedly stabbing an imam of a local mosque after testifying against him in a dispute with his brother, local media reported.
The imam is said to have survived the attack but suffered serious injuries in different parts of his body and was admitted to hospital.
According to media reports, the attacker, in his 30s, is a lawyer, but has not practiced the profession for a while.
He attacked the imam after Taraweeh prayers in the middle of a street with a kitchen knife and a wooden stick, for testifying against him in a dispute between the attacker and his brother.
The suspect has been detained and is currently under investigation. He will be referred to the public prosecution for further legal action.