Cairo: Egypt has handed over a collection of antique Saudi coins to Saudi Arabia, the kingdom’s Ambassador in Cairo Osama Bin Ahmed Naqli has said. The items had been seized in Egypt.
“This step proves Egypt’s appreciation of the archaeological value of the antiquities and its keenness to return them to their homelands to help preserve their historical heritage,” he told a ceremony marking the Egyptian Museum’s 118th anniversary in Cairo.
Egyptian authorities have also handed over to China and India ancient coins belonging to the two countries after they were seized at Egyptian airports.
The Saudi envoy highlighted the depth of ties between his country and Egypt in all domains, including antiquities. “A fruit of this cooperation is the showcasing of a collection of ancient Egyptian artifacts at major exhibition, which will be held in the kingdom in the period ahead,” he added without details.
In recent years, Egypt has announced a series of archaeological discoveries as the country is seeking to rejuvenate its vital tourism industry.