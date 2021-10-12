Dubai: Followers of the official Instagram account of the Egyptian Administrative Prosecution were flabbergasted to see pornographic photos on site.
The Administrative Prosecution said it is investigating the matter after several pornographic photos were published on its Instagram account.
Some hacked the account and shared the photos. It is also reported that the administrative prosecution took hours to resolve the issue and restore its account.
In a statement, the administrative prosecution said that all legal measures have been taken and the account was restored, adding that the perpetrators will be held accountable.
According to a report released by cyber-security firm Kaspersky two years ago, Egypt is the country most vulnerable to malware, cybetheft, and information hacking in the Middle East.
The report found that malware attacks and cyber theft on Egyptians increased by a shocking 447 per cent from 2018 to 2019. A large percentage of these were led by fake accounts and fake apps, which asked users for access to programmes and data such as camera, microphone, calendar, GPS location, personal data, contact list and financial information. A rule of thumb with dating accounts, if people look too good to be true, they probably are fake accounts.