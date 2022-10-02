Dubai: An Egyptian father has allegedly tortured his 3-year-old daughter to death because she opened the refrigerator without his permission, local media reported.
According to police records, the man tortured his daughter by setting fire to parts of her body after he severely beat her using the mobile phone charger cord, because she reportedly opened the refrigerator without his permission.
The victim’s stepmother admitted that her husband had physically assaulted his daughter, and severally hurt her, as punishment.
The victim’s mother is said to have divorced her ex-husband a few months ago. The father took the little girl into his custody.
According to the Public Prosecution’s statement, the accused, who has a criminal record, admitted to killing his daughter, saying that he set fire to parts of her body and that he hit her with a phone charger cord until she lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital.