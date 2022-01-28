Dubai: An Egyptian bride died, and her groom and brother were injured as their car overturned and fell off a bridge into a canal in the village of Omar Makram in El Beheira Governorate, Northern Egypt.
The accident happened when the car, which was carrying the 26-year-old bride, her groom and brother, overturned on bridge and fell into the canal a few minutes away from the reception hall, according to local media.
The bride, who was in her white dress, died instantly, while the groom and brother were injured and taken to hospital.
The bride’s family are still waiting for approval from the public prosecution to bury the body. There is no criminal suspicion in the incident.