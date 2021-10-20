Dubai: At least 19 people were killed and five others injured in a horrific traffic collison on Wednesday, local media reported.
The accident occurred when a truck collided with a minibus on the the Central Ring Road leading to Egypt’s 6th of October City. The accident left 19 people dead and five others injured, police said.
Witnesses said the minibus, carrying 16 people, collided with the truck coming in the opposite direction when it suddenly made a sharp turn into its lane.
All the passengers on the minbus were instantly killed, as well as the truck driver, and two others. The deceased and injured were taken to hospital.
Two days ago, the same highway witnessed another accident when two trucks collided, leaving four people dead and eight others injured.