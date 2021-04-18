Dubai: 16 people were killed and dozens injured after a train derailed in Qalubiyyah, north of Cairo, local media said on Sunday.
Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi issued instructions to set up a committee to investigate the cause of the accident.
The train was coming from Al Mansoura on its way to Cairo.
Meanwhile, Transport Minister Kamel Al Wazir, inspected the accident site where he supervised the process of removing carriages. According to local media, the train was speeding when it derailed near Toukh metro station in Qalubiyyah Governorate.
Heavy vehicles were sent to the crash site to remove the carriages while 58 ambulances were dispatched immediately to take the injured to hospitals.
Egypt has seen frequent train accidents, the latest of which took place on March 26 when 32 people were killed and 100 injured after collision between two trains in Sohag province.