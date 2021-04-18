1 of 20
The Limassol medieval castle. | The Cyprus Medieval Museum, now housed in the Mediterranean port city's fort, says that while the main castle walls date from the 16th century Ottoman period, they sit on far older foundations. The vault is "probably a chapel of the primary fortifications of the Knights Templar" on Cyprus.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 20
Crusader tombstones. | The Templars, an international army of elite warriors set up to guard European pilgrims travelling to Jerusalem, used the island as their headquarters to fight military campaigns authorised by the pope in the Holy Land, just over 100 kilometres (65 miles) to the southeast.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 20
Cypriot medieval historian Nicholas Coureas said the Crusades were a key step in forging the island's national character. "The most lasting consequence of the conquest of Richard is that although Cyprus would change hands several times, it still has a European orientation... and most Cypriots identify more with Europe than say they do with Asia and Africa," Coureas said.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 20
Coureas works with the government-backed Cyprus Research Centre, which focuses on national history and sociology. He argues that for the most easterly member of the European Union, history is not just about dusty schoolbooks, but about how citizens see themselves today - part of Europe, far into the past.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 20
Maria Patsalosavvi, curator of the Leventis Municipal Museum shows, shows a crusader's sword. | That view matters today. The island has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied the northern third of Cyprus in response to an Athens-sponsored coup seeking to annex the island to Greece.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 20
The Buffavento medieval castle. | A UN-patrolled buffer zone runs between the Greek-speaking, Orthodox Christian-majority south and the breakaway Muslim-majority Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognised only by Ankara.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 20
A Crusader tombstone. | British military bases, which remain sovereign UK territory, cover three percent of the former British colony. "The Crusades are very relevant today, because there are a lot of parallels," Coureas said. "What also started in the Crusade period... was the importance of Cyprus as a base of operations for Western forces operating in the Middle East and North Africa."
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 20
A comb said to be from the time of the crusades. | He noted that the 2011 NATO-backed overthrow of Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi was supported from a British airbase near Limassol. And the echoes of Crusader history even stretch to wine: the island's sweet "Commandaria" red, named by the knights, is the oldest manufactured wine and "protected designation of origin" certification, according to the Guinness World Records. Its label bears the word "Crusaders".
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 20
The Kantara medieval castle. | While the Templars owned Cyprus outright for only eight months before selling it to French Guy de Lusignan, the order maintained castles on the island. And, after they were finally chased out of the Holy Land, the Templars made Cyprus their headquarters in 1291.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 20
A sword thought to be from the period of the crusades. | Myths tell of how the Templars hid their wealth - including, according to novels and films, the Holy Grail - when the order was damned as heretical in 1307 and the knights burned at the stake.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 20
The tombstone of noblewoman Akylina, daughter of the bishop of Lefkara . | The Templar fortune may have long vanished, but Stylianou hopes the ancient sites might help draw visitors back to Cyprus, whose vital tourism industry has been devastated by coronavirus restrictions.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 20
The Buffavento medieval castle. | Cyprus is dotted with castles and ruins left by the Crusaders, including the castle of Kolossi, once a key base of the Knights Hospitallers, and the dramatic fortress of Saint Hilarion.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 20
A crusader's sword donated by Constantinos Emilianides, a private collector, is displayed at the Leventis Municipal Museum in Nicosia, Cyprus.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 20
a Crusader tombstone.
Image Credit: AFP
15 of 20
The Kantara medieval castle. | Perched on a mountain ridge above the northern port of Kyrenia, it looks like it inspired Walt Disney's fairytale castle. "When people can, I think they will come," Stylianou said. "Because when you are stuck at home, you miss something... and these sites bring you closer to your past."
Image Credit: AFP
16 of 20
Archaeological officer Elena Stylianou shows a sword thought to be from the period of the crusades.
Image Credit: AFP
17 of 20
A Crusader tombstone.
Image Credit: AFP
18 of 20
The Buffavento medieval castle, perched on the mountain ridge above the northern port of Kyrenia.
Image Credit: AFP
19 of 20
A clay ampoule that used to contain holy water.
Image Credit: AFP
20 of 20
The cross of the Knights Templar engraved on the 14th century sarcophagus of Adam de Antiochia.
Image Credit: AFP