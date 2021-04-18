1 of 9
Under a yellow tarpaulin stretched over an arched metal frame, Siraj Bechiya and his partner inspect their hydroponically-grown lettuce, pioneers of the method in mostly-desert Libya where conventional agriculture struggles.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 9
Zip ties, punctured plastic cups as pots and PVC tubing bought in DIY shops hold the precious crops at "Green Paradise" - so dubbed by the two young Libyan entrepreneurs spearheading the project.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 9
But the ad hoc nature of the materials hasn't stopped the plants from thriving, their long white roots nourished by water rich with nutrients and oxygen.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 9
Bechiya and his partner, Mounir, have been working tirelessly on their project for months in the small town of Qouwea, 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of the capital Tripoli, erecting a tunnel-shaped greenhouse surrounded by breeze-block walls on a semi-arid site.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 9
Their hope is to demystify hydroponic farming, which "guarantees a good yield in small spaces", uses little water and doesn't need pesticides, 20-year-old Bechiya told AFP.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 9
Soilless farming has gained ground in many countries but is still in its infancy in Libya. But in a country whose territory is 90 percent arid desert, the method could offer a path toward more food self-sufficiency, Bechiya believes.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 9
Agriculture remains a marginal sector in Libya, where the economy is dominated by hydrocarbons, the country boasting the most abundant oil reserves in Africa.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 9
Arable land barely makes up three per cent of Libya's territory and is under threat, as rapid urbanisation eats up the fertile strip along the Mediterranean coast.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 9
Another significant challenge for farming in Libya is the lack of water where agriculture needs it most. The Great Man-Made River - a project more than 30 years ago - carries drinking water pumped from groundwater tables in the south to the northern cities where most Libyans live.
Image Credit: AFP