Cairo: Egyptian police at Cairo airport had arrested a businessman attempting to smuggle over 143,000 dollars inside frozen chicken amid a greenback shortage in the country, local media reported.
The suspect, an owner of a computer spare part company, had also attempted to smuggle 91,350 euros in the same foiled bid, according to Al Masry Al Youm newspaper.
The illegal attempt was uncovered while the man, a resident of Giza near Cairo, was finalising procedures to travel on a flight abroad, the paper added, citing a statement from the Interior Ministry.
The man admitted to possessing the seized money and was referred to public prosecution, it added without further details.
Egypt has felt the economic brunt of the global pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Over the past few days, the Egyptian pound has sunken to an all-time low against the dollar after the government has pledged a flexible foreign exchange regime.