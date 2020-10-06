Dubai: Jordan on Monday warned of potential complete shutdown if the daily reported tally of new coronavirus cases continued to climb alarmingly.
“The government is considering all options. We do not want the full lockdown. Nevertheless, it is our last option if the daily count of COVID-19 infections continues to shoot up to higher numbers,” Health Minister Saad Jaber said.
Jaber made the statement after the Kingdom reported its highest daily tally of coronavirus cases, with 1,842 new infections recorded Monday.
This brings the Kingdom’s total infections to 17,464. The virus also claimed nine more lives, bringing the country’s death toll to 110.
The Kingdom, which saw the region’s lowest numbers of infections in the first few months of the outbreak of the pandemic, has seen daily numbers rising alarmingly this month.
“Although we do not welcome the full shutdown, we could be forced to re-impose it,” the minister said.
Jaber referred to people’s failure to abiding by safety and precautionary measures. “We will not be able to eliminate the coronavirus pandemic if we do not all adhere to preventive measures,” he said.