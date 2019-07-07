Occupation troops were stationed on roadside near town of Hizma

Medics evacuate soldiers who were wounded in an alleged car-ramming attack as they were stationed on a roadside near the Palestinian town of Hizma. Image Credit: AFP

Occupied Jerusalem - A suspected Palestinian car-ramming attack in the occupied West Bank has wounded five Israeli occupation soldiers and the alleged driver has been arrested, the Israeli regime said Sunday.

The occupation troops were stationed on a roadside near the Palestinian town of Hizma as part of “operational activity” on Saturday night when the driver of a car rammed his vehicle into them, the regime said.

Three occupation soldiers were moderately injured and two hurt lightly in the incident near the town, which is located close to a checkpoint dividing the West Bank from occupied Jerusalem.

The regime later arrested the driver and his father at a checkpoint.