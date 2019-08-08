People extinguish a fire from a blast outside the National Cancer Institute, Cairo. Image Credit: Reuters

Cairo: Egyptian security authorities Thursday night identified the driver of a car bomb, which exploded outside a hospital earlier this week in Cairo, killing 22 people and injuring dozens.

The Interior Ministry identified the driver, who was killed in the blast, as Abdul Rahman Khaled, a member of a Muslim Brotherhood affiliate. Khaled was wanted in connection with an earlier terrorism case, the ministry said in a statement.

His identification was established after the findings of a DNA test conducted on his remains, collected from the site of the Sunday’s explosion, were compared to those of his family.

Khaled was a member of Hassm, the military arm of the banned Muslim Brotherhood, according to the ministry.

Seventeen other Hassm members, wanted over complicity in the Sunday bombing outside the National Cancer Institute in central Cairo, were killed in gunbattles during security raids on their hideouts in different parts of Egypt, the ministry said.