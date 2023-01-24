Dubai: Seventeen people have been injured in Jordan following a fight during a wedding party over Kunafa, one of the most popular middle eastern dessert, local media reported.
The incident took place in Zarqa, the third largest governorate in Jordan by population, after a group of men fought over the distribution of Kunafa.
The fracas started with an altercation which developed into a fistfight involving dozens of men.
Zarqa police were notified about the incident and all those involved were arrested but later were released after reconciling.
Wedding celebrations in Jordan are traditionally seen as a time for families to come together and celebrate, and the idea of a fight breaking out at such an event is not acceptable in the society.
Another such recent incident in the city of Irbid, located in the northwest of Jordan, involved a large fight breaking out during a wedding ceremony. According to local reports, the altercation began as a disagreement between members of the bride and groom’s families, but quickly escalated into a full-scale brawl.